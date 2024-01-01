rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935145
Vinaigrette by T. Simpson and Son (Manufacturer)
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text
Vinaigrette by T. Simpson and Son (Manufacturer)
Customize
Or start from these designs

Vinaigrette by T. Simpson and Son (Manufacturer)

More

Vinaigrette by T. Simpson and Son (Manufacturer)

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License