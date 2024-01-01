rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935176
Cloak Pin (Knob or Tieback)
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text
Cloak Pin (Knob or Tieback)
Customize
Or start from these designs

Cloak Pin (Knob or Tieback)

More

Cloak Pin (Knob or Tieback)

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License