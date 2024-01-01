rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937749
Plate 119 from The Plan of Chicago, 1909: Chicago. Sketch Plan of the Intersection of Michigan Avenue and Twelfth Street by…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Plate 119 from The Plan of Chicago, 1909: Chicago. Sketch Plan of the Intersection of Michigan Avenue and Twelfth Street by Daniel Hudson Burnham (Architect)

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Plate 119 from The Plan of Chicago, 1909: Chicago. Sketch Plan of the Intersection of Michigan Avenue and Twelfth Street by Daniel Hudson Burnham (Architect)

More