Plate 71 from The Plan of Chicago, 1909: Chicago. Sketch Diagram of Docks Suggested at the Mouth of the Chicago River for…
Plate 71 from The Plan of Chicago, 1909: Chicago. Sketch Diagram of Docks Suggested at the Mouth of the Chicago River for Package Freight Steamers. by Daniel Hudson Burnham (Architect)

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

