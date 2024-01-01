https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937853Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNational Academy of Design Competition, New York, New York, South Elevation by Peter Bonnett Wight (Architect)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 950 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2374 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadNational Academy of Design Competition, New York, New York, South Elevation by Peter Bonnett Wight (Architect)More