rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937885
Schlesinger and Mayer Company Store, Chicago, Illinois, Baluster by Louis H. Sullivan (Architect)
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Schlesinger and Mayer Company Store, Chicago, Illinois, Baluster by Louis H. Sullivan (Architect)

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Schlesinger and Mayer Company Store, Chicago, Illinois, Baluster by Louis H. Sullivan (Architect)

More