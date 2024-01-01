https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937885Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSchlesinger and Mayer Company Store, Chicago, Illinois, Baluster by Louis H. Sullivan (Architect)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 386 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 965 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSchlesinger and Mayer Company Store, Chicago, Illinois, Baluster by Louis H. Sullivan (Architect)More