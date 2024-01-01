rawpixel
White Statuary Marble Mantel Design, Elevations and Plan by Peter Bonnett Wight (Architect)
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

