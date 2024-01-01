rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8938113
Rathskeller Neubau, Halle (Saale), Saxony-Anhalt, Germany, Perspective (unfinished) by Peter Joseph Weber (Architect)
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Rathskeller Neubau, Halle (Saale), Saxony-Anhalt, Germany, Perspective (unfinished) by Peter Joseph Weber (Architect)

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Rathskeller Neubau, Halle (Saale), Saxony-Anhalt, Germany, Perspective (unfinished) by Peter Joseph Weber (Architect)

More