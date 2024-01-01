https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8938263Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCanopic Jar of the Overseer of the Builders of Amun, Amenhotep by Ancient EgyptianOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 900 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2251 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCanopic Jar of the Overseer of the Builders of Amun, Amenhotep by Ancient EgyptianMore