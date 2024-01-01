rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8939419
Point Breeze, the Estate of Joseph Napoleon Bonaparte at Bordentown, New Jersey by Charles B. Lawrence
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Point Breeze, the Estate of Joseph Napoleon Bonaparte at Bordentown, New Jersey by Charles B. Lawrence

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Point Breeze, the Estate of Joseph Napoleon Bonaparte at Bordentown, New Jersey by Charles B. Lawrence

More