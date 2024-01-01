https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8940075Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPedestal Bowl Depicting Bicephalic Footed Serpent with Headcrest by CocléOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPedestal Bowl Depicting Bicephalic Footed Serpent with Headcrest by CocléMore