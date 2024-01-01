rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8940310
Storage Jar (Olla) with Black, White, and Hathed Linked Scrolls, Triangles, and Stepped Motifs by Ancestral Pueblo (Anasazi)
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

