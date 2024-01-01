rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8940765
Handle Spout Vessel in the Form of an Anthropomorphic Owl with Feline Fangs, Holding a Serpent by Moche
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Handle Spout Vessel in the Form of an Anthropomorphic Owl with Feline Fangs, Holding a Serpent by Moche

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Handle Spout Vessel in the Form of an Anthropomorphic Owl with Feline Fangs, Holding a Serpent by Moche

More