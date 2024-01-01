rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8940806
Two Sauceboats and Two Covered Tureens from the "Washington Memorial Service"
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Two Sauceboats and Two Covered Tureens from the "Washington Memorial Service"

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Two Sauceboats and Two Covered Tureens from the "Washington Memorial Service"

More