https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8940905Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPolychrome Bowl with Geometric Designs and Face in Relief on Shoulder by ChupícuaroOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 782 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 1954 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPolychrome Bowl with Geometric Designs and Face in Relief on Shoulder by ChupícuaroMore