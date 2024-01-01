rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8940905
Polychrome Bowl with Geometric Designs and Face in Relief on Shoulder by Chupícuaro
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Polychrome Bowl with Geometric Designs and Face in Relief on Shoulder by Chupícuaro

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Polychrome Bowl with Geometric Designs and Face in Relief on Shoulder by Chupícuaro

More