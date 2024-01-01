rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8941026
Seated Male Figure Leaning Forward with Arms Crossed over Knees by Nayarit
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Seated Male Figure Leaning Forward with Arms Crossed over Knees by Nayarit

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Seated Male Figure Leaning Forward with Arms Crossed over Knees by Nayarit

More