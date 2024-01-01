https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8941114Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJar with Diamond-Shaped Frames with Abstract Birds and Coiling Motifs by Casas GrandesOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadJar with Diamond-Shaped Frames with Abstract Birds and Coiling Motifs by Casas GrandesMore