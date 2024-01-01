https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8941219Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNose Ornament with Lateral Extensions in Suggesting Whiskers, Wings, or Fish Barbels by NariñoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 490 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 1225 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadNose Ornament with Lateral Extensions in Suggesting Whiskers, Wings, or Fish Barbels by NariñoMore