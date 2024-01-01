rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8941242
Miniature Vessel in the Form of a Portrait Head with Painted Cheeks by Moche
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Miniature Vessel in the Form of a Portrait Head with Painted Cheeks by Moche

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Miniature Vessel in the Form of a Portrait Head with Painted Cheeks by Moche

More