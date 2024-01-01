rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8941325
Beaker with Rectangular Areas Filled with Stripes and Checkerboard Pattens by Nazca
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Beaker with Rectangular Areas Filled with Stripes and Checkerboard Pattens by Nazca

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Beaker with Rectangular Areas Filled with Stripes and Checkerboard Pattens by Nazca

More