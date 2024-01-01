rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Pendant in the Form of Four Double-Headed Figures with Long Beaks, Possibly Ducks by Coclé
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

