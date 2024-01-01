rawpixel
Stepped-Rim Beaker Depicting Human Figures, Faces, and Abstract Motifs by Nazca
Stepped-Rim Beaker Depicting Human Figures, Faces, and Abstract Motifs by Nazca

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

