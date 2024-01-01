https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8941481Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDouble Spout and Bridge Bottel Painted with Cream and Orange Slips by ParacasOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 989 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2473 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDouble Spout and Bridge Bottel Painted with Cream and Orange Slips by ParacasMore