https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8941646
Stirrup Spout Vessel with Circular Body and Molded Head and Arms of Animal by Gallinazo
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

