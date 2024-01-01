rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8941700
Flaring Bowl with Inner Rim Depicting Composite Feline, Serpent and Shell Being by Moche
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

