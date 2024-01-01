rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8941707
Stirrup Vessel in the Form of Figure with Abstract Motifs and Trophy Heads on Torso by Nazca
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Stirrup Vessel in the Form of Figure with Abstract Motifs and Trophy Heads on Torso by Nazca

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Stirrup Vessel in the Form of Figure with Abstract Motifs and Trophy Heads on Torso by Nazca

More