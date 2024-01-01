https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8942065Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDouble Spout Vessel with Vertical Bands Depicting Fish, Birds, and Geometric Motifs by NazcaOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1080 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2699 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDouble Spout Vessel with Vertical Bands Depicting Fish, Birds, and Geometric Motifs by NazcaMore