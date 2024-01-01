https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8942123Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text"Jumbo"/Elephant pattern covered compote on pedestal by Canton Glass Company (Manufacturer)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 821 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2053 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree Download"Jumbo"/Elephant pattern covered compote on pedestal by Canton Glass Company (Manufacturer)More