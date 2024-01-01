rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8942216
Vessel in the Form of a Serpent Wearing a Feline Mask Covered with Abstract Motifs by Nazca
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Vessel in the Form of a Serpent Wearing a Feline Mask Covered with Abstract Motifs by Nazca

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Vessel in the Form of a Serpent Wearing a Feline Mask Covered with Abstract Motifs by Nazca

More