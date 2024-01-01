rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8942235
Medal commemorating Saint Brendan, Discoverer by John Frederick Mowbray-Clarke
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Medal commemorating Saint Brendan, Discoverer by John Frederick Mowbray-Clarke

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Medal commemorating Saint Brendan, Discoverer by John Frederick Mowbray-Clarke

More