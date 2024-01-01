https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8943413Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDouble Spout Vessel Depicting Costumed Ritual Performer with Intricate Streamers by NazcaOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1028 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2569 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDouble Spout Vessel Depicting Costumed Ritual Performer with Intricate Streamers by NazcaMore