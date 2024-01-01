rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8943488
Bowl with Radiating Striped Bands and Triangles and Interlocking Zigzag on Exterior by Salado
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Bowl with Radiating Striped Bands and Triangles and Interlocking Zigzag on Exterior by Salado

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Bowl with Radiating Striped Bands and Triangles and Interlocking Zigzag on Exterior by Salado

More