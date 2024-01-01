rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8943561
Vessel with Missing Spout in the Form of a Seated Anthropomorphic Owl by Moche
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Vessel with Missing Spout in the Form of a Seated Anthropomorphic Owl by Moche

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Vessel with Missing Spout in the Form of a Seated Anthropomorphic Owl by Moche

More