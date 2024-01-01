https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8943908Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDoubnle Spout Vessel Depicing Ornametal Faces with Numerous Emanations by NazcaOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 948 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2370 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDoubnle Spout Vessel Depicing Ornametal Faces with Numerous Emanations by NazcaMore