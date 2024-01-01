https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944434Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLarge Bowl with Lotus Scrolls (interior) and Overlapping Petals (exterior)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 810 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2025 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadLarge Bowl with Lotus Scrolls (interior) and Overlapping Petals (exterior)More