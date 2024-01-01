https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944559Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Nakamura Matsue I as Kasaya Sankatsu (?) in the Play Hana no Gosho Konegen Butai (?), Performed at the Nakamura Theater (?) in the Eighth Month, 1772 (?) by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 550 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1376 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Nakamura Matsue I as Kasaya Sankatsu (?) in the Play Hana no Gosho Konegen Butai (?), Performed at the Nakamura Theater (?) in the Eighth Month, 1772 (?) by Katsukawa ShunshoMore