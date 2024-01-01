rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944559
The Actor Nakamura Matsue I as Kasaya Sankatsu (?) in the Play Hana no Gosho Konegen Butai (?), Performed at the Nakamura…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Actor Nakamura Matsue I as Kasaya Sankatsu (?) in the Play Hana no Gosho Konegen Butai (?), Performed at the Nakamura Theater (?) in the Eighth Month, 1772 (?) by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Actor Nakamura Matsue I as Kasaya Sankatsu (?) in the Play Hana no Gosho Konegen Butai (?), Performed at the Nakamura Theater (?) in the Eighth Month, 1772 (?) by Katsukawa Shunsho

More