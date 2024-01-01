rawpixel
Misayama of the Chojiya, from the series Beauties of the Licensed Quarter (Kakuchu bijin kurabe) by Chokosai Eisho
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

