https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944566
The Actor Arashi Hinaji I as Hananoi in the Play Gosho-zakura Horikawa Youchi, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Fourth Month, 1773 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

