rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944568
Bowl with Medallionsof Butterflies, Peonies, Chrysanthemums, Peaches, Plums and Orchidsf Butterflies
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Bowl with Medallionsof Butterflies, Peonies, Chrysanthemums, Peaches, Plums and Orchidsf Butterflies

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Bowl with Medallionsof Butterflies, Peonies, Chrysanthemums, Peaches, Plums and Orchidsf Butterflies

More