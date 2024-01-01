rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944601
The Actor Yamashita Mangiku I as Osan in the Play Kitekaeru Nishiki no Wakayaka, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Actor Yamashita Mangiku I as Osan in the Play Kitekaeru Nishiki no Wakayaka, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1780 by Katsukawa Shunkо̄

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Actor Yamashita Mangiku I as Osan in the Play Kitekaeru Nishiki no Wakayaka, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1780 by Katsukawa Shunkо̄

More