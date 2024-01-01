rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944605
The Courtesan Matsukaze of the Matsubaya and Her Attendant by Isoda Koryusai
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Courtesan Matsukaze of the Matsubaya and Her Attendant by Isoda Koryusai

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Courtesan Matsukaze of the Matsubaya and Her Attendant by Isoda Koryusai

More