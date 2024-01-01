rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944676
The Courier Kantan dreaming of Himself as a Daimyo (Hikyaku Kantan: yume no daimyo), no. 8 from a series of 12 prints…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Courier Kantan dreaming of Himself as a Daimyo (Hikyaku Kantan: yume no daimyo), no. 8 from a series of 12 prints depicting parodies of plays by Okumura Masanobu

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Courier Kantan dreaming of Himself as a Daimyo (Hikyaku Kantan: yume no daimyo), no. 8 from a series of 12 prints depicting parodies of plays by Okumura Masanobu

More