https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944681Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Evening Bell of the Clock (Tokei no bansho), from the series "Eight Views of the Parlor (Zashiki hakkei)" by Suzuki HarunobuOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 922 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2305 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Evening Bell of the Clock (Tokei no bansho), from the series "Eight Views of the Parlor (Zashiki hakkei)" by Suzuki HarunobuMore