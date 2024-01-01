rawpixel
The Actor Yamashita Kinsaku II as Tsukimasu, Acting as Sakura-maru, in the Play Miya-bashira Iwao no Butai, Performed at the…
The Actor Yamashita Kinsaku II as Tsukimasu, Acting as Sakura-maru, in the Play Miya-bashira Iwao no Butai, Performed at the Morita Theater in the Seventh Month, 1773 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

