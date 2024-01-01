rawpixel
Ryogoku Bridge and the Great Riverbank (Ryogokubashi Okawabata), from the series "One Hundred Famous Views of Edo (Meisho Edo hyakkei)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public Domain Free CC0 image

