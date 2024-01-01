rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944722
A Bridge in a Snowy Landscape, from the series "A Collection of Japanese and Chinese Poems for Recitation (Wakan roeishu)"…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A Bridge in a Snowy Landscape, from the series "A Collection of Japanese and Chinese Poems for Recitation (Wakan roeishu)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

A Bridge in a Snowy Landscape, from the series "A Collection of Japanese and Chinese Poems for Recitation (Wakan roeishu)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

More