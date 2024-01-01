https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944807Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA Lady with Three Servants, from the series "A Brocade of Eastern Manners (Fuzoku Azuma no nishiki)" by Torii KiyonagaOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 827 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2068 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadA Lady with Three Servants, from the series "A Brocade of Eastern Manners (Fuzoku Azuma no nishiki)" by Torii KiyonagaMore