https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944809Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Ono Sadakuro in the Play Kanadehon Chushingura, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Sixth Month, 1783 by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 562 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1406 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Ono Sadakuro in the Play Kanadehon Chushingura, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Sixth Month, 1783 by Katsukawa ShunshoMore