Sumirena: The Mistress of Yojiya (Yojiya musume, Sumirena), from the series "Beauties of the Floating World Compared to Flowers (Ukiyo bijin hana ni yosu)" by Suzuki Harunobu
Sumirena: The Mistress of Yojiya (Yojiya musume, Sumirena), from the series "Beauties of the Floating World Compared to Flowers (Ukiyo bijin hana ni yosu)" by Suzuki Harunobu

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Sumirena: The Mistress of Yojiya (Yojiya musume, Sumirena), from the series "Beauties of the Floating World Compared to Flowers (Ukiyo bijin hana ni yosu)" by Suzuki Harunobu

