The Fifth Month, a Set of Three (Gogatsu sambukutsui), from the series "Twelve Months by the Twin Brushes of Toyohiro and Toyokuni (Toyohiro Toyokuni ryoga juni ko)" by Utagawa Toyokuni I

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

